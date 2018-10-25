JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Not the prettiest start to our work week but we have you covered. Expect patchy fog and scattered showers for your morning commute. Not a washout today with a break in the rain for most of us by lunch. We have one more round of rain late today with a thunderstorm possible. Highs will top out near 80 muggy degrees.

Election Day weather will be one for the books. It turns partly sunny and very warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The record high of 86 set in 2003 will be challenged.

Wednesday-Friday an active pattern returns with scattered showers and storms likely. Have your First Coast News apps handy and of course tune in. Our chances of strong storms will increase with a tug of war in the atmosphere continues between warmer and cooler air.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet and should remain that way!

© 2018 WTLV