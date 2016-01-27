JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The warmth & humidity continues as tropical energy gets thrown our way! Expecting a Mother's Day delight before things become unsettled this week.

An area of low pressure will be organizing out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico and, as it does so, will pump plenty of moisture our way. Today, we'll see increasing clouds as a result and a warm, humid afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Moisture holds off producing any rain through the day, so looks good for the final rounds of The Players.

We look towards late tonight night - where a few showers are possible - and early Monday morning when the bulk of the precipitation arrives.

Rain becomes a more widespread Monday morning, heavy at times with a few thunderstorms, and lingers into the afternoon. More in the way of scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll see a few breaks in the action but expect a wet couple days.

Shower chances stay alive for the remainder of the week, too. The warmth and humidity sticks around as well with afternoons near or above 90 degrees on most days.

