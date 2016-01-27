JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A big lull in t-storms has arrived and not as hot. This pattern will be with us into the weekend.

Friday we keep the nice weather coming! Our best chance of rain will be in the early morning mainly along the coast but sunshine wins out again and it looks great for Friday football with highs in the middle to upper 80s or closer to where we should be this time of year.

WEEKEND: A drier north-east breeze with mostly sunny skies will rule our forecast. There will be only isolated coastal showers mainly late at night and early morning. Highs will be much more comfortable on both Saturday and Sunday, in the mid to upper 80s opposed to the 90s. An isolated shower is possible again on Sunday. Winning weather for the Jaguars! Any rain downtown should be before game time and it will not amount to much.

Winning weather for the @jaguars! You will be able to cheer and breathe this week at the stadium. Be ready for a quick tailgate shower. @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/JG697hr8yu — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) September 20, 2018

A fresh ocean breeze stays in charge. Lows will range in the lower and middle 70s with some inland areas sneaking into the upper 60s. Yes!!!

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet compared to the past few weeks! However, do not let your guard down as we are still in the heat of hurricane season. There is a slight chance of development of a weak wave approaching the Windward Islands by early next week but the National Hurricane Center is only giving it a 10% chance of development. No concerns over the next week here at home.Things look to get busier once again by October 1st.

More information on the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

