JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Afternoon! Tropics active and you need to keep checking back this time of year but still no activity close to home. This keeps our weather pattern hotter and drier than average. Find your cool spot. Today's highs rock into the middle to upper 80s at the beach to lower 90s inland.

It's not the heat but the humidity. Keep those evening plans but find a way to keep cool. pic.twitter.com/pBftp6SnY4 — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) September 25, 2018

INVEST 98-L The tropical low more than 500 miles northeast of us should now turn north with most of its impacts offshore the outer banks of North Carolina before it heads out to sea. Rain should not worsen the swollen rivers that are still out of their banks.

REMNANTS OF KIRK has weakened into a trough of low pressure for now but may regenerate so keep checking back.

POST TROPICAL CYLCONE LESLIE is another ocean, fish or ship storm and may actually strengthen back into a hurricane and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for two or more weeks!

Wednesday-Thursday: An increase in afternoon storms and heat. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday-Weekend: The heat holds. Looking for fall relief? Still looks like the week of October 12-19.

