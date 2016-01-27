JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorm activity is on the decrease as we head into the weekend! However, a few scattered this afternoon could cause some issues for folks in southeastern Georgia.

Look for showers and thunderstorms to thicken up after 4 o'clock in southeastern Georgia. Storms should last beyond sunset, but a Flash Flood Watch is in place. The ground is like a soaked sponge, so any additional heavy rainfall will have a tough time draining. Expect ponding on the roadways and in low lying areas.

Elsewhere across the First Coast, just keep an eye to the sky for an isolated thunderstorm this evening. There could be a few drops and lightning possible around the stadium for the Jaguars practice, so if headed downtown keep that in mind!

It's our transition day though as things drastically improve into the weekend! A fresh ocean breeze keeps any and all isolated showers or thunderstorms well to the west on Saturday. Sunday looks to be even drier, with just a quick passing shower possible. Highs near 90!

The drier conditions look to last at least through Monday and Tuesday as high pressure to our east builds in through the weekend. Hopefully giving us enough time to dry out before some more thunderstorms may return later next week.

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a much different pattern than the last two active years for us. But we will stay prepared.

