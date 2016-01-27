JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorm chances stay alive through the next two days, but improving conditions expected through the week as we continue to monitor Florence.

Areas of fog this morning clear with the sunrise as a few showers try to work onshore. We'll be plenty dry for the majority of our Sunday, but scattered thunderstorms will develop with the sea breeze after 2 pm or so. Main window will be from 2 - 6 pm. Temperatures near 90.

Monday highs will be near 90 again, with again, a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. Rip currents and strong surf build in this weekend and through the upcoming week as we watch Florence. Along with the dangerous surf and seas, we'll see excessive tides through much of the week.

Florence will continue to stir up the motion of the ocean, and locally the most dangerous surf and rip currents is expected Tuesday through Thursday. There is still uncertainty in the track of Florence, but as of now, biggest concerns look to be north of the First Coast.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

