JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A few storms with the sea breeze

The few that do form will build north.

Eyes to the sky tonight for a bright full moon! Clouds will be lingering, but overall viewing should be good! Saturday is again a drier day than in the past. The heat will be on, temperatures feeling like 100+ again in the humidity. Only a few isolated sea breeze storms may develop in the afternoon.

Sunday the thunderstorms return however, hot and humid first half of the day sets up some action after 2 pm. Main storm window (as of now) is 3 - 7 pm. Expect increasing thunderstorms into the upcoming workweek as well.

