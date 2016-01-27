JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The persistent onshore breeze will drive our weather through the weekend! A few showers, a nice warm breeze, and sunshine in between...

Through the evening showers and thunderstorms continue to work off towards the west, some featuring some heavier downpours. Saturday morning a few coastal showers will try to work onshore, but we should see plenty of dry time with the majority of our shower activity working off to the west in the afternoon. Strong rip currents expected along the shorelines all weekend long.

Sunday, temperatures climb near 90 degrees with that nice, ocean breeze. A few showers, widely scattered, will pop off to the west with the sea breeze in the afternoon.

Florence will not have any impacts on our weather through the weekend, but will increase our rip currents at the beaches. Next week, will we continue to see an increase in those rip currents, in addition to building swell and excessive tides.

Re-intensification is expected and Florence may be come a major hurricane again by Tuesday. This will continue to stir up motion the ocean, with the most dangerous surf and rip currents Tuesday through Thursday. There is still uncertainty in this storms track, but as of now, biggest concerns look to be north of the First Coast.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

