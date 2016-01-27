JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The persistent onshore breeze continues over the next few days as we head into the weekend. A few showers will work onshore through the afternoon today, and again on Friday. The sea breeze will likely build most shower and thunderstorm activity off towards the west.

Saturday we can expect a few additional thunderstorms after 2 pm, but things improve into Sunday. A bit more sun and a nice breeze as highs climb near 90.

In the tropics, all eyes are on Florence as it is miles, miles, and miles away from home. There is still plenty of time to watch this system as it tracks west-northwestward. By early next week, the storm will crawl closer to Bermuda and then we'll look for a curve. Where that curve will send the storm is still uncertain, we'll have more answers this weekend.

Behind Florence, there is additional waves of energy that we have our eyes on as well. More development is likely over the next couple of days.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

