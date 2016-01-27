JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to work west through the evening, with the majority ending around just after sunset. It'll be a muggy evening with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, temperatures dip into the 70s with a slight chance for a weak, light coastal shower.

Waking up Sunday, expect a few clouds around along the coast with an isolated light shower. Overall less rain activity is expected Sunday afternoon with only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms inland after 3 pm. Highs again will be near 90 degrees.

Things look a bit drier into the workweek. Rain chances stay low through Thursday with only isolated activity expected. More thunderstorms likely by the end of next week.

Tropics: Lane continues to weaken offshore of the Hawaiian Islands, but is still dumping tremendous amounts of rainfall. Over 40" have fallen on the Big Island, that's over 3 feet! In the Atlantic, things are quiet over the next 5 days or so. We'll keep an eye to the deep tropical Atlantic waters as we head into September and approach peak season.

© 2018 WTLV