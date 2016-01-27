JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- An east breeze this weekend will help shuffle a few showers from the coast to inland areas throughout our Sunday and Labor Day. Although the tropics are more active with a disturbance in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Florence thousands of miles away, keep your holiday plans as the next several days aren't expected to be a washout by any means.

A similar set up on our Sunday to what we saw on Saturday. A few showers will develop offshore in the Atlantic and push westward along our coastal areas overnight. There will be a better chance for rain south of Jacksonville thanks to a tropical wave moving across southern Florida. By Monday, expect bouts of heavy rain along the coast early with thunderstorms likely well inland and mainly south of the I-4 corridor by the afternoon.

Temperature-wise lows will remain in the middle and upper 70s, while highs will remain in the middle and upper 80s with lower 90s for areas inland that see the rain later in the day.

Our main concern with the Caribbean tropical wave is not the chance for development, but instead the onshore wind from it bringing increased surf and seas with a higher risk of rip currents through Tuesday. Stay out of the water if you aren't a confident swimmer and always swim near a lifeguard!

For more on the tropics, make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts. The Atlantic hurricane season activity historically peaks on September 10.

© 2018 WTLV