JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Locally, weather should remain calm through the weekend and into next week with a persistent onshore breeze

A few showers and thunderstorms work off towards the west through the remainder of the evening. Watch for heavy downpours and lightning.

Sunday, temperatures climb near 90 degrees with that nice, ocean breeze. A few scattered thunderstorms will pop off to the west in the afternoon, around 3 pm.

Florence will not have any impacts on our weather through the weekend and into next week, but will increase our rip currents along the shoreline. In addition, a long period swell should build in along with excessive tides next week.

The most dangerous surf and rip currents is expected Tuesday through Thursday locally. There is still uncertainty in the track of Florence, but as of now, biggest concerns look to be north of the First Coast.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

