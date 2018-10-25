JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Yes! Today is a terrific Tuesday and the elusive fall weather finally settles into the First Coast. Expect a classic beautiful chamber of commerce day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. You will need the light jackets inland this morning as temperatures start in the 40s. A north to northeast wind will be at 10 mph.

Our trick and treat weather and opening of the fair still looks like a treat but nature with plenty of ups and downs or tricks in the forecast with another big warm-up by late week ahead of needed rain Friday. The weekend looks drier and much cooler especially on Saturday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar will soon recurve and pass well east of Bermuda as it races toward The North Atlantic. The swell from Oscar will reach our beaches and increase our rip current risk Wednesday and Thursday.

