Photo: maxuser

WEATHER: A calmer Monday but more airport delays likely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The calmer after the storm today but there is a backlog of flights leaving JIA. Instead of several rounds of severe weather today we will have only isolated morning showers with the best chance of a few widely scattered storms holding off until after 3 p.m. If you are traveling south it looks like a stormy morning with possible strong storms south of Interstate 4. Today's highs will be in the lower 90s and it looks great for the Jumbo Shrimp tonight at the ballpark!