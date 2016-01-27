JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Finally a bright, fresh start today with no rain to worry about going to work and school! In fact water vapor imagery shows enough dry air in place that even this afternoon and evening any thunderstorm activity looks very isolated. Join us on Good Morning Jacksonville with your exclusive Precisioncast. Today's highs will be near 90.

This drier and brighter pattern holds through Friday with fewer showers and more sunshine. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s.

Holiday Weekend: All eyes on a busier tropics but quieter here close to home with plenty of good beach and pool weather. Pleasant ocean breezes keep highs close to 90. Rain chances remain below average for this time of year.

Tropics: The African Wave Train may produce a named system out in the Open Atlantic this weekend. Closer to home just tropical chaos right now, but by the weekend some energy may begin to organize in the Gulf of Mexico by Labor Day. We will keep an eye on it. Stay prepared and keep checking back.

