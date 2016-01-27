JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Showers and thunderstorms stick around into Friday afternoon, but sunshine returns briefly Saturday to give us a break from this wet weather!

Today, showers and thunderstorms will persist until sunset for areas in southeastern Georgia. There may be a second round of showers closer to 4pm for the I-75 corridor in northeastern Florida.

Some dry air finally filters in Saturday, so expect some sunshine to return! There may be a brief, early morning shower or two south of Duval County, but after 8am we should be dry. Slight chance for an isolated thunderstorms around 4pm. Highs rebound into the low 90s!

Sunday, expect more of a typical summertime day around the First Coast. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Sunshine for the first portions of our day with scattered thunderstorms developing closer to 3pm.

Enjoy the break while it lasts, some more moisture gets pumped back in next week.

