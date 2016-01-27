JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Back to school for Clay and Putnam Counties and the good news is the rain is more hit and miss this afternoon. The main storm window is before 4 p.m. with rain chances lowered to 40% as the main storm zone stays along the Gulf Coast. Most areas may actually be dry for the drive home! Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday our stormy pattern continues to simmer down. It's our transition day with decreasing thunderstorm activity thanks to a break from the southwest flow!

Thursday-Weekend a heat wave sets in with below average rain chances. Highs may push 100 in hotter spots by late week!

Tropics remain nice and quiet as expected.

