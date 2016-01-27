JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 8 a.m. Update: Florence has passed us and is headed for landfall in the Wilmington area on Friday. Today as Florence continues to move away from our area a drier northwest breeze heats us up into the lower to middle 90s. Temperatures could push well into the 90s with plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Sunday a few high clouds and breezy with the best chance of showers from Brunswick northward. Highs in the lower 90s.

Florence will be a life-threatening storm as it makes landfall by late Friday likely as a major hurricane with catastrophic flooding, storm surge, and damaging wind. All major impacts including wind and flooding stay north of Charleston. Models have all come in better agreement in keeping the track farther north which is good news for our weekend with many of us staying dry! Keep checking back for updates and check on your Carolina friends.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina . LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina .

