JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As of the 8 a.m. advisory Florence is expected to slow down and not make landfall now until early Saturday near Wilmington. Then it's expected to move southwest and may make more than one landfall along the South Carolina coast. By Sunday major impacts may be as close to home as Savannah. Here at home our Georgia Counties turn windy with wind gusts up to 40 mph. All of us including Duval have a higher risk of scattered thunderstorms that may turn severe.

Today sunshine wins the day with only a quick shower at lunchtime. It looks dry to and from school with highs near 90.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina where a storm surge warning has been issued. LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina and a hurricane warning has been issued in parts of these areas.

Here at home the eye wall should pass 400 miles east of Brunswick by late on Wednesday. Here locally our main impact from Florence will be in the ocean with dangerous rip currents Wednesday,peaking Thursday and dropping Friday along with beach erosion and pounding surf of 6-10 feet. Tides will also run about a foot above normal.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

