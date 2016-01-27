JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Fall arrives in four days but summer still in full control. Today we go from steamy to stormy once again. Highs in the lower 90s. A late summer front moves our way by Wednesday with scattered showers and storms once again. We finally simmer down with temperatures closer to where they should be for this time of year with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Post Tropical Depression Florence continues to push across the Mid-Atlantic region bringing heavy rains.

Eyes still remain on the tropics as we'll keep you updated on the remnants of Isaac traveling across the Caribbean. There is a low chance it may regenerate. For now, there is no threat to the First Coast.

More information on the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

