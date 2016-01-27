JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 5AM UPDATE: Good Morning! Yes this heat streak is unusual as it goes on day 11 with temperatures at 90 or above! There is a frontal system moving into the area today. This will fire up storms earlier between 3-7 p.m. with the main storm zone from Interstate 10 south. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A heat index near 105. Thursday much drier with only a lone morning shower and not as oppressive with a fresh ocean breeze. Highs in the upper 80s at the beach to near 90 inland.

The remnants of Florence continues to push into the Atlantic Ocean. There are no other areas of concern in the tropics as of now WITH NO NAMED SYSTEMS!! We do have a slight chance of development of a weak wave approaching the Windward Islands by early next week but the National Hurricane Center is only giving it a 20% chance of development.

WEEKEND: A drier north-east breeze with mostly sunny skies will rule our forecast. There will be only isolated coastal showers mainly late at night and early morning. An increase in rain chances by the Sunday but right now the heavier rain looks to hold off until next week. Highs will be more comfortable and closer to average in the middle and upper 80s. Lows will range in the lower and middle 70s with some inland areas sneaking into the upper 60s. Yes!!!

