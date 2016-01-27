JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our big story is certainly the heat as we challenge the record high of 96 set back in 1896 today. This could trigger some isolated storms by late afternoon. I will time them out for you on Good Morning Jacksonville and talk about heat relief in time for the first day of fall on Saturday.

Eyes still remain on the tropics as we'll keep you updated on the remnants of Isaac traveling across the Caribbean. There is a chance it may regenerate. For now, there is no threat to the First Coast.

More information on the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

