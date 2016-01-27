JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 5am tropical update: Good news is our tropical trouble remains weak and will have more impacts offshore Carolinas. For us a low impact system but we will have to be ready for an increased rip current risk. Plenty of Monday Motivation with a winning weather forecast. We have a quick shower at lunch but sunshine and ocean breezes win the day with postcard pic sunrises and sunsets.

Highs today in the middle to upper 80s with an east wind at 10-15 mph. For more tropical updates, click here.

Tuesday a tropical disturbance heads to the Carolinas and we should stay on its dry side. Expect more sunshine and just a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Wednesday-Thursday: We get back to our pop up storm pattern and then dry out once again for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will heat up once again with highs in the lower 90s inland to near 90 at the beach.

Friday-Weekend: We dry out once again and heat up with highs back in the lower 90s. Looking for fall relief? Still looks like the week of October 12-19.

