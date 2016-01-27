JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florence now has winds of 140 mph with gusts to 170 mph as of the NHC 5 p.m. update.

We will not see any direct impacts from Florence but will feel its effects in the form of dangerous surf and seas, we'll see excessive tides through much of the week. In lighter news, thunderstorms chances look to slightly decline through much of the upcoming week.

Florence should now remain as a major hurricane (cat3+) until making landfall, and in fact may at times even be a cat 5.

With increasing confidence the worst this intensifying hurricane has to offer will be for the Carolinas .

Our impact looks to mostly be tides about a foot above normal(that is only a problem for some docks) and rip currents.

The biggest surf and the strongest rip currents will be Wednesday and Thursday.

This hurricane still has 1200 miles to get by us, so there are still some ifs to the forecast.

Keep a close watch for updates.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV