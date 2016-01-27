JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --As of the 5 a.m. advisory Hurricane Florence is at category 4 hurricane.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Florence continues to intensify and grow about a 1,000 miles away from the East Coast. It will soon encounter some more encouraging steering currents that will accelerate the storm to the northwest in the next few days.

This will likely send the storm and biggest concerns north of the First Coast. Florence is expected to approach the coastline of the Carolinas by Thursday as a major hurricane. A hurricane watch and storm surge watch is being issued today along with evacuations. Beyond the next 5 days, there are indications Florence may slow down in speed over land, which raises a threat for flooding into the weekend from the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic into the Ohio Valley.

Here locally our main impact from Florence will be in the ocean with dangerous rip currents peaking Wednesday into Thursday along with beach erosion and pounding surf of 6-10 feet. Tides will also run about a foot above average inundating some docks.

