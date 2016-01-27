JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 3 p.m. advisory Florence now heading more westward.

Gusts over 100, a storm surge up to 13 ft, and 30 foot surf will pound the North Carolina coast through the night.

Then as Flo weakens and drifts toward the southwest , South Carolina will be involved as well.

Power outages will impact millions. Friday – through the weekend freshwater flooding will become the main event.

We will remain on the side without a storm surge or freshwater flooding. Hot afternoons may fire up some strong thunderstorms

By late Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds will be an issue for boaters, especially on the Ga. Coast this weekend.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina . LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina .

