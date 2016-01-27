JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 12 p.m. Update: Florence has slowed down as expected and is about 90 miles from landfall in southeast North Carolina. Wind damage and flooding is already being reported on the Outer Banks. It's expected to make landfall tonight. It is expected to remain a deadly category two hurricane before a slow decrease in wind after landfall. Here at home we go from isolated rainbows to a dry northwest breeze. This heats us up into the lower to middle 90s.

Temperatures could push well into the 90s with plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Sunday a few high clouds and breezy with the best chance of showers from Brunswick northward. Highs in the lower 90s.

Florence will be a life-threatening storm as it makes landfall tonight as a category two hurricane with catastrophic flooding, storm surge, and damaging wind. All major impacts including wind and flooding stay north of Charleston. Models have all come in better agreement in keeping the track farther north which keeps us out of the cone and is good news for our weekend with many of us staying dry! There is still a slight chance the track can change which may bring bigger impacts especially for our Georgia counties. Keep checking back for updates and check on your Carolina friends.

maxuser

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina . LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina .

maxuser

maxuser

maxuser

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV