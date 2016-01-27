JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11am tropical update: Good news is our tropical trouble remains weak and will have more impacts offshore Carolinas. For us a low impact system but we will have to be ready for an increased rip current risk. Plenty of Monday Motivation with a winning weather forecast.

Good Morning! Plenty of #MondayMotivation today includes a winning weather forecast. A lunchtime shower gives way to plenty of sunshine and fresh ocean breezes! @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/KIKjuEGVUN — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) September 24, 2018

If you are at the beach a brief coastal shower is possible this morning. In Lake City and interior Georgia your best chance of a shower is between 2-6 p.m. Highs today in the middle to upper 80s with an east wind at 10-15 mph.

maxuser

TROPICS We have a lot of bark but no bite close to home. We are tracking a tropical disturbance between Bermuda and Florida trying to develop. Whatever tries to develop will move east of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. At this time it looks to remain weak with most of its impacts offshore United States. For us here at home we may see an increase in rip currents but bottom line is it's a low impact system for us and the Carolinas.

maxuser

TROPICAL DEPRESSION KIRK has a long road ahead and has a lot of wind shear and dry air to overcome. Many long-range models have it weakening altogether by this weekend. But it's still early so keep checking back.

maxuser

SUBTROPICAL STORM LESLIE is a fish storm and will weaken in the next 48 hours over cooler water.

For more tropical updates, click here.

Tuesday a tropical disturbance heads to the Carolinas and we should stay on its dry side. Expect more sunshine and just a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Wednesday-Thursday: We get back to our pop up storm pattern and then dry out once again for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will heat up once again with highs in the lower 90s inland to near 90 at the beach.

Friday-Weekend: We dry out once again and heat up with highs back in the lower 90s. Looking for fall relief? Still looks like the week of October 12-19.

© 2018 WTLV