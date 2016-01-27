JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11pm Update: Florence has passed us and is headed for landfall in the Wilmington-Myrtle Beach area Thursday night and Friday.

Then as a much weaker wind maker, but still potent freshwater flood producer Florence may drift southwest along the coast this weekend , before it heads away from us. Any freshwater flooding and wind damage looks to stay north of Brunswick. There are still some ifs to the forecast this weekend,so keep a close watch on updates.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina . LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina .

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

