JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florence has winds of 140 mph with gusts to 170 mph as of the NHC 5 p.m. update.

For the third evening in a row , we had thunderstorms come at us from the west.This is the weather pattern that will help nudge Florence off to the north of us by Thursday.

Florence should now remain as a major hurricane (cat3+) until making landfall, and in fact may at times even be a cat 5.

With increasing confidence the worst this intensifying hurricane has to offer will be for the Carolinas .

Our impact looks to mostly be tides about a foot above normal(that is only a problem for some docks) and rip currents.

The biggest surf and the strongest rip currents will be Wednesday and Thursday.

This hurricane still has 1000 miles of ocean to travel before getting by us, so there are still some ifs to the forecast.

Keep a close watch for updates.

