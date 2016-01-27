JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11 p.m. Winds on the N.C. coast have already topped 100 mph on the coast. Rainfall totals are approaching 10” and the storm surge is rising. All of this as the eye of Florence only drifts toward landfall.

Gusts over 100, a storm surge up to 13 ft, and 30 foot surf will pound the North Carolina coast through the night. Then as Florence weakens and drifts toward the southwest , South Carolina will be involved as well. Power outages will impact millions. Friday – through the weekend freshwater flooding will become the main event.

We will remain on the side without a storm surge or freshwater flooding. Hot afternoons may fire up some strong thunderstorms. By late Saturday and Sunday, gusty winds will be an issue for boaters, especially on the Ga. Coast this weekend.

