JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — OVERNIGHT: Not as cool with dawn temps near 45 highway 301 and westward,near 55 on the islands.

THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and a pleasant breeze out of the east-southeast. Lows start off in the lower and middle 50s with highs warming into the middle to upper 70s. It's looking like perfect baseball weather with a comfortable breeze and temperatures near 70 degrees for Jumbo Shrimp's Opening Day. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. It'll be a nice night if you're heading out to the Clay County Fair, too.

FRIDAY & WEEKEND: We will have a soggy finish to our work week on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Then, most of the rain pushes north into the weekend. Don't expect a wash out on Saturday or Sunday, but an isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible by late afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower to middle 80s.