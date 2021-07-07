VIDEOS: First Coast News viewers capture tornado in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa caused major damage in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing at least one death.
The storm also spawned a tornado warning, which lasted from about 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. When the warning was over, trees and powerlines lay across the roads, especially along Phillips Highway.
There was also a waterspout reported earlier in the day on the St. Johns River in the Jacksonville area.
Here are some of the videos and pictures sent to First Coast News from our viewers showing the possible tornadoes and the damage left behind: