Did any of you see a bright green flash in the sky on Thursday morning?

Some of our producers saw it during Good Morning Jacksonville. But what exactly was it?

First Coast News meteorologist, Steve Fundaro says, "It was likely a meteor streaking across the sky. If any reports come in of it reaching the surface, we'll call it a meteorite."

We've received reports of sightings as far away as North Carolina this morning.

Have any photos or videos? We would love to see them.