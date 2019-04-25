RUSTON, La. — Two people are dead after a tornado tore through the City of Ruston and Louisiana Tech University campus early Thursday morning.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the deaths in a tweet from his official account.

"It's bad. Real bad. We took a direct hit." Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told the Monroe News Star. Walker confirmed the deaths but declined to identify the victims.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone told the newspaper that the deaths happened inside a house off of Interstate 20. First responders have not been able to retrieve the bodies because the scene is too dangerous.

The sheriff's office is telling drivers to stay off the roads due to downed trees and powerlines over the roadways.

"I've never seen it this bad in my 43 years," Stone told the News Star.

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice said the tornado ripped through the area around 2:30 a.m. but no students were hurt. He added that there were some downed trees on campus and damage to the university's baseball and softball fields.

Louisiana Tech campus post storm

Bryan McCormick

The university has canceled all classes and will be closed Thursday.

Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana National Guard are helping local first responders in the impact area.

Edwards warned that more storms will move through Louisiana Thursday and residents should monitor local media for the latest information and stay aware.

Click here to read the full report on The News Star's website.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.