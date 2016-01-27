JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Enjoy the pleasant conditions Sunday as we're watching the potential for stormy conditions later this week.

Sunday will be a bit of a transition day into the week, we'll notice the breeze pick up and throw in a few afternoon showers with the sea breeze. Highs in the upper 80s. More showers, and tropical downpours, will be moving onshore Monday and into the week.

TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL will be in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday and should head north through the week as it organizes further. Those from Appalachicola to the Gulf coasts of Alabama and Mississippi need to closely monitor the forecast, as this potentially could be a hurricane as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

What does this mean for our unsettled, wet week? Let's break it down. Monday, expect widely scattered showers moving onshore, we'll notice the breeze pick up as well. Tuesday, these showers (and some tropical downpours) become a bit more widespread. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected into midweek with the persistent onshore winds, could cause some drainage issues.

We keep the showers around through Wednesday and into late week, where as of now, we're looking for some stronger thunderstorms late Wednesday through Thursday. Which is when the threat of severe weather comes into play, this includes damaging wind, power outage issues and flooding potential.

Improving conditions later Friday and into Saturday of next weekend. This forecast will continue to be fine tuned and updated, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest details!

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

