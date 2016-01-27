JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Breezy with on-off showers moving ashore will continue to be the theme for us through Tuesday. Meanwhile, Michael continues to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. The First Coast will feel this hurricane's impacts by Wednesday and Thursday before conditions improve into the weekend.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Michael is now a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. It's center is located about 50 south of the western tip of Cuba and is moving north at 7 mph. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been posted for the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend.

Landfall is expected some time on Wednesday near Apalachicola and, by that time, Michael is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 (or major) hurricane. The risk of life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and dangerous winds is increasing for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

What does this mean for the First Coast? Expect widely scattered showers moving onshore through our Monday with the downpours becoming more frequent through Tuesday. It'll be breezy as well with winds sustained along the coast at 15 to 20 mph. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected into mid-week with the persistent onshore winds.

By late Wednesday into Thursday, we'll introduce the stormier conditions due to Michael. This is when the threat of severe weather comes into play and includes damaging wind, power outage issues, and isolated tornadoes. Rainfall totals could climb up to 6" in some locations, causing some drainage issues and ponding in flood-prone areas.

Improving conditions are expected by Friday morning. This forecast will continue to be fine-tuned and updated, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest details!

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

