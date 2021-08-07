No injuries after tornado passes through University Christian School's campus during Tropical Storm Elsa

Crews cleaned and assessed the building for damage Thursday morning after a tornado passed through during Hurricane Elsa.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We all remember when we had to do tornado drills during school when we were younger.

On Wednesday students and teachers put those drills into full effect when a tornado touched down on the University Christian School's campus.

“As soon as I got inside the building in seconds we heard this incredible sound, I know everyone talks about it sounding like a freight train and it definitely sounded like a freight train," said Frank Ciresi, Pastor of University Christian school.

Ciresi is describing the tornado he came face to face with Wednesday afternoon.

“Just as I did, I saw branches large branches flying across the parking lot and I don’t know why I stood there in the doorway and I was mesmerized," said Ciresi.

Ciresi said the wind from the tornado was so strong that it pulled open their safety featured magnetic doors and shut their electricity off.

“There were some things that were moved with great distances as a result of the wind so it was pretty powerful," said Ciresi.