Three disturbances in the tropics, one to bring breezy rains to south-central Florida

Three disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic have a chance of developing this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a quick start with six named storms by early July. However, since then the tropics have been relatively quiet. That is, until now.

There are currently three tropical disturbances that have a chance, albeit small, of developing in the coming week. Also to note, there are no concerns for the First Coast at this time.

As of Monday evening, the first tropical disturbance was located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance, now being called Invest 99-L, has become a little better organized, but environmental conditions are expected to only be marginally conducive for development over the next few days as it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

A system is labeled an "invest" when forecast agencies would like more resources dedicated to monitor the system. This initiates special satellite monitoring and specialized forecast models. A system being named an invest does not mean there is a higher probability of development.

At this point, there is a 20% chance it develops into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. By this weekend, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical development.

The second tropical disturbance is much closer to the United States and is producing relatively disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Cuba, the Bahamas, and the adjacent Atlantic waters. This system will move west-northwest through the Florida Straits Monday night, into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, across the central Gulf on Wednesday and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday.

As of Monday evening, there is only a 20% chance that this system develops over the next couple of days. As it moves through the Gulf the chance of development is also 20%.

Regardless of development, as the system tracks into the Gulf of Mexico it will bring more moisture to the southern half of the Florida Peninsula, increasing the coverage of afternoon showers and storms for areas south of Jacksonville through Tuesday afternoon and evening. It will also bring a little more of a breeze to south Florida with sustained east-southeasterly winds between 10-20 mph.

The third disturbance to watch is an area of low pressure over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity is relatively disorganized, but some development is possible before the system moves inland by Monday night into Tuesday. The chance of this disturbance becoming a tropical system is 20%.