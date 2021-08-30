This summer has been soggy; how it compares to past summers in Jacksonville

Meteorologically, the seasons are grouped into four groups of three months. Summer runs from June 1 through August 31. This summer was a wet one!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September is almost here and the pumpkin spiced lattes are being served up. This signals the end of summer for many, including meteorologists who keep track of seasons into four groups of three months. This helps organize climate data rather than going off of the equinoxes and solstices.

So, how did the summer of 2021 shape up? A lot of folks have been asking if it was the wettest summer on record with the copious amount of rain the First Coast received.

Since the last two days of August are forecast to be mostly dry, let's compare the time period of June 1 through August 31 to years past.

The numbers speak for themselves. This summer has been a soaker with 24.71" of rain recorded in Jacksonville (again, from June 1 through August 29 as of when this article was posted).

Jacksonville's average 6/1 to 8/31 rainfall is 21.25". Therefore, yes. We can verify the summer of 2021 was "wetter than normal."

However, if you take 2021's rainfall and compare it to the driest and wettest summers on record in Jacksonville you get a different story. 2021 does not seem so soggy when you put it next to 2004's summer rains when Jacksonville picked up nearly 36" in the rain gauge. On the extreme opposite end of the spectrum, 2016 was the driest summer with only 7.88" of rain recorded.