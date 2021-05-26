Watch Live: The 2021 super flower blood moon

This full moon is the moon event of the year, and here’s where you can watch it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No matter your age and how many you’ve seen in your life, the full moon each month is always a head-turner.

This moon is extra special. It’s a full moon. It’s a supermoon. Plus, because, there is also a lunar eclipse, it’s a blood moon, too.

May’s full moon is known as the flower moon. This is simply because May is a time that flowers tend to bloom in most of North America.

Watch Live:

*This is in Los Angeles where the eclipse will peak around 4:14 a.m. PDT.

This is around 7:14 a.m. EST

(CREDIT: Griffith Observatory Foundation)

A supermoon happens when the full moon happens to occur during the moon's closest approach (perigee) to Earth in its orbit, making the moon appear to be brighter and larger.

This sometimes happens a few times a year. In fact, the full moon on April 26, 2021, was also a supermoon, although this month’s full moon is slightly closer. The next supermoon after this one will be on June 14, 2022.

Sometimes, the full moon occurs during a lunar eclipse. When this happens, it’s called a blood moon because the moon shines a faint red. This is due to the fact that the only light it receives is reflected from Earth’s atmosphere.

But wait, there’s more. Because it’s also a supermoon this month, it’s called a super blood moon.