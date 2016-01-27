JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Today a late summer cold front moves into our area adding more gusto to our afternoon thunderstorms. Our main storm window is from 2-6 p.m. with a higher threat of damaging wind gusts of 50-60 mph and even some small hail. Highs in the lower 90s. Storms once again move out by early evening in time for all your plans including the Jumbo Shrimp!

Thursday we have a drier surge of air behind our frontal system with our driest day of the week with only an isolated shower or storm. Highs near 90.

Friday-Sunday our front stalls out and slowly weakens. We will have scattered showers and storms around especially on Friday. A few showers may impact high school football mainly west of town. Saturday and Sunday an east wind brings in early showers and thunderstorms with drier weather for late day and evening plans!

