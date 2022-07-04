Storms in Nassau County severely damage, flood some homes

Early morning storms in Nassau County flooded several homes. Trees fell on other homes as well.

NASSAU, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, the sun was shining in Nassau County. It was a far different story compared to Thursday morning, residents said.

Several homes, including Jerrica Parsons' in Callahan, flooded.

“It’s stressful, very stressful not knowing," Parsons said. "I mean, thankfully we have family and friends who are around here that we can go to, and our landlord is putting ... she’s having new flooring put in, but it’s just very stressful," she said.

According to Parsons, she woke up around 4 a.m. Thursday to her dog licking water off of the floor.

"As soon as I stepped out of bed, and we came out here and checked it out, and you couldn’t tell the difference between the sidewalk and the grass," she said.

The water was up to her ankles. Crews Thursday evening tore out all the carpeting in her home, and tore out some damaged walls.

In Hilliard, a family said around 2:30 a.m., they heard what sounded like a freight train. The woman who lives there said she and her husband grabbed their kids and took shelter in their bathroom.

The family who lives in this Hilliard home says they ran into the bathroom around 2:30 am and took cover during a storm. I’ll have more about storm damage across Nassau County in minutes on @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/wwaKrGay1z — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) April 7, 2022

They're all OK, but the storm severely damaged their home, ripping the porch right off the home and damaging the roof.