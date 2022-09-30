Still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. Why? It has to do with high tide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. Why? It all has to do with the high tide.



The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.



Think of it like a water bottle with a small opening. If you flip it upside down and shake it a bit to represent the tides, it takes a while for all the water to spill out. That’s what’s happening with the St. John’s river basin. It’s very full and only has a small opening for the water to return to the ocean.



Tidal driven flooding will still be an issue until early next week so make sure you are using extra caution on the road ways. Like we always tell you, turn around don’t drown!