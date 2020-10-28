Live Blog | Hurricane Zeta making landfall as a category 2 storm

Refresh this story for updates.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are closely monitoring Hurricane Zeta as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, with its sights set on North Georgia and metro Atlanta as it rapidly moves inland.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, then accelerating as it moves across parts of Mississippi and Alabama before moving into Georgia early Thursday.

Ahead of the storm, the National Weather Service has placed parts of Georgia, including parts of Metro Atlanta, under a Level 1 or Marginal Risk area for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The primary risk will include strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of spin-up tornadoes as the rain bands from the tropical storm system move in.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for much of north Georgia, with tropical-storm-force winds possible in our area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

With the rain-softened soil from last week's heavy rainfall, the possibility of falling trees is a real danger in many areas around metro Atlanta and north Georgia, bringing with it potential power outages in and around north Georgia.

Refresh this story for updates:

5 p.m. | Hurricane Zeta is making landfall near Cocodrie, La., as a strong category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 mph. As of 5 p.m., it is located 65 south-southwest of New Orleans, moving NNE at 24 mph.

Hurricane #Zeta Advisory 17: Zeta Making Landfall in Southeastern Louisiana. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2020

2 p.m. | Hurricane Zeta has become a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph as of the 2 p.m. update.

1:45 p.m. | The main issue for metro Atlanta and north Georgia will be wind, according to 11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb. Expect winds between 30 and 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

WIND is the main issue as Zeta moves in early Thur. Tropical storm warning in effect. Expect winds30-40mph with gusts to 50mph. Bring in those Halloween inflatables and decorations. Time frame for strongest winds between 4am-10am Thursday. #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/0bi4KCfcYL — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) October 28, 2020

11 a.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of north Georgia.

A Tropical Storm Warning means Tropical Storm-Force winds are expected in the warned area within the next 36 hours. Sustained winds from 35-to-45 mph are expected with wind gusts to 60 mph are from early Thursday morning into mid-Thursday morning.

Wind gusts may bring down trees and tree limbs. Downed power lines are possible throughout the region. Unsecured objects may be blown about. Some fences and roadway signs may be blown over.

Rainfall amounts between 1-and-3 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. Flash flooding is possible in the affected areas.

The situation is somewhat favorable for the development of a few spin-up tornadoes.

FFC issues Tropical Storm Warning for North Fulton [GA] until further notice https://t.co/aL0XOpVfHu — IEMBot FFC (@iembot_ffc) October 28, 2020

7:30 a.m. | 11Alive's Chesley McNeil says early morning rain will come to an end, but there's more on the way as Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers all day Wednesday and into Thursday for the latest information on Zeta and its effects on Metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

► Download the FREE 11Alive app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.