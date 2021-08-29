Watch Live Coverage: Hurricane Ida nearing Cat 5 status as Louisiana braces

Preparations are finishing across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

6:25 AM

Cleco is reporting about 3,900 customers without power on the northshore, with most of those outages clustered around Slidell.

Entergy reports just under 5,500 customers without power, with the vast majority in Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes.

Outages are expected to increase throughout the day.

6:05 AM

Hurricane Ida now has sustained winds of 150 MPH as it approaches the Louisiana coast. The threshold for a Category 5 hurricane is 157 MPH.

The storm will be the strongest in modern history to make landfall in Louisiana. It is currently about 75 miles south of Grand Isle.

The pressure inside the storm is still rapidly dropping, indicating it is not done intensifying.

I can't believe this. Winds up to 150 mph. Cat 5 is 157 mph. Pressure is tanking. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/JVqZFohBl7 — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 29, 2021

6 AM

Entergy Louisiana is reporting about 1,150 customers without power Sunday morning. Most of those outages are in Plaquemines and Orleans parishes.

Widespread outages across much of Southeast Louisiana are expected as Hurricane Ida rolls through. Some parish officials have said these outages could last for days or weeks.

5:30 AM

Hurricane Ida has tracked a bit east over the last 24 hours, although forecasters continue to urge residents tracking the storm to not pay as much attention to the exact path it follows.

Ida is expected to bring widespread damage across much of the state, regardless of where exactly it makes landfall. The current track has landfall somewhere east of Grand Isle before it heads northwest towards Houma and Baton Rouge.

For a full breakdown of what to expect in your area, check out our parish-by-parish impact map:

5:20 AM

Plaquemines Parish is already seeing winds of up to 40 MPH as Hurricane Ida approaches, and emergency management officials say conditions are only going to deteriorate from here.

With a small wobble to the east, Ida could come over land in Plaquemines Parish. The last time that happened was Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"It's going to be devastating for the next 24 hours in Southeast Louisiana," said Patrick Harvey, the parish's director of emergency preparedness.

5 AM

Ida's top wind speeds are now topping 145 MPH. Gusts are up to 165 MPH in certain places.

The storm is continuing to strengthen as it approaches the Louisiana coast.

The cone of uncertainty is continuing to narrow, but wobbles in the storm's path will likely continue up until lanfall.

Ida is currently 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

4:30 AM

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng spoke with WWL-TV about the last preparations in the parish as the storm approaches.

4 AM

The National Hurricane Center has released the latest track for Hurricane Ida, which has strengthened again ahead of landfall. The storm is now less than 100 miles from the coast, and continues to grow in intensity, despite time running out for its continued growth.

WWL-TV Meteorologist Michelle Morgan says the storm could reach Category 5, but that forecast is looking less likely because there simply isn't enough time for further rapid intensification.

3:30 AM

Louisiana is seeing the first outer bands from Hurricane Ida, a powerful Category 4 storm expected to see landfall sometime Sunday afternoon.

All of Southeast Louisiana could see hurricane-force winds and flooding rain from the storm, which is expected to cross Louisiana Sunday and Monday.

