Swimming at St. Johns County beaches prohibited beginning Sunday morning

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Swimming at all St. Johns County beaches will be prohibited beginning Sunday morning due to potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

The St. Johns County EOC tweeted that the storm is expected to produce potentially dangerous rip currents and extremely high tides. Due to this possibility, swimming at all beaches in the area including Fort Matanzas National Monument beaches will be prohibited beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Swimming in the area will remain prohibited until further notice, as indicated by double red flags posted along the beaches, according to the tweet.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid the beaches until conditions improve as Hurricane Isaias is projected to begin impacting the St. Johns County area Sunday morning.

