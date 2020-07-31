St. Johns County beaches suspend driving access due to potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias

Due to potential extreme high tides and unpredictable ocean conditions, on-beach driving is restricted beginning Saturday at 5 p.m.

Due to potential extreme high tides and unpredictable ocean conditions related to Hurricane Isaias impacts on the First Coast, St. Johns County has decided to suspend on-beach driving beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Beach driving access will be reinstated when conditions allow.

Pedestrian access to the beach will remain available at off-beach parks and beach walkovers, the county said.

Dangerous surf conditions and rip current activity are expected as Hurricane Isaias impacts the coast. Visitors to the beach are encouraged to avoid swimming in the ocean until conditions improve.