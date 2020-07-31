San Marco restaurant collects sandbags ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias

Bistro Aix is hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hurricane season is in full swing on the First Coast with storms on the way this weekend, and a San Marco business owner is hoping for the best -- but preparing for the worst.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma flooded Bistro Aix about four feet -- forcing it to close its doors for repairs.

Bistro Aix co-owner Marcello Villani said COVID-19 is already messing up business and he's crossing his fingers that hurricanes won’t be in the mix for them this season.

“The restaurant had to be pulled apart... almost from scratch because [of] the damage from the water," Villani said. "Four feet of water basically ruins everything -- all the electrical plumbing, everything got destroyed.”

He said if storms do roll through San Marco like they did during Hurricane Irma three years ago, he’s prepared in a big way.

“We actually got a whole trailer and filled it up with sandbags,” Villani said.

He said the community came together to support Bistro Aix after having to close for five months.

“Once we reopened the restaurant was in full force," Villani said. "Open -- making big sales, good sales.”

Although, COVID-19 has already affected Bistro Aix’s normal business so much that he said it’s barely surviving right now.