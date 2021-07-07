Watch Live: Mayor Lenny Curry holds press conference after deadly storms in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck part of Jacksonville Wednesday as Tropical Storm Elsa brought severe weather into the area.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Jacksonville at 4:34 p.m. At least some part of the city was under a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m. when all warnings in the area expired.
The NWS says there is damage from fallen trees and powerlines throughout the city, and, along with emergency responders, urged people to stay off the roads for their own safety.
This was not the only tornado in the First Coast region that spawned from Tropical Storm Elsa. An EF-0 tornado struck in Columbia County. No one has been reported injured from that storm.
A First Coast News viewer tweeted out a video of damage to The Park At Avellino Apartment Homes on Baymeadows Road.
There are multiple reports of tornado damage along Bowden Road and Phillips Highway in Southside Jacksonville as well, including damaged buildings, downed power lines and fallen trees.
Phillips Highway between Butler Boulevard and Bowden Road is closed due to downed wires.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid that area if possible as crews wo*rked to clear the roads of debris and damage.
First Coast News is also seeing reports of major damage in an RV Park in Kings Bay Base. There are reports of downed power lines and trees, as well as damage to buildings.
Residents in the area received an alert to shelter in place for their safety.
It is not known if this damage is from a tornado. However, the NWS said the tornado warned storm did pass through the area.
While it is unclear if anyone has been injured by the tornado in Jacksonville, at least one person is confirmed dead after a tree fell onto two cars on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Ortega area.
Other areas of the city were hit by heavy rain, raising flooding concerns in flood-prone areas.
Some people in the city also spotted a waterspout on the St. Johns River.
Mayor Lenny Curry announced he will hold a press conference at 8 p.m. along with JSO, JEA and JFRD.
First Coast News will continue to update this story as we receive more damage reports throughout the day.