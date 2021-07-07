Watch Live: Mayor Lenny Curry holds press conference after deadly storms in Jacksonville

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Jacksonville at 4:34 p.m. At least some part of the city was under a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Jacksonville at 4:34 p.m. At least some part of the city was under a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m. when all warnings in the area expired.

The NWS says there is damage from fallen trees and powerlines throughout the city, and, along with emergency responders, urged people to stay off the roads for their own safety.

This was not the only tornado in the First Coast region that spawned from Tropical Storm Elsa. An EF-0 tornado struck in Columbia County. No one has been reported injured from that storm.

A First Coast News viewer tweeted out a video of damage to The Park At Avellino Apartment Homes on Baymeadows Road.

@FCN2go @wjxt4 tornado roared through the park at Avellino apartment complex where I live about 15-20 minutes ago crossing Baymeadows into a neighborhood pic.twitter.com/3YYkQVtq0M — ian S. (@tyrannica2k15) July 7, 2021

There are multiple reports of tornado damage along Bowden Road and Phillips Highway in Southside Jacksonville as well, including damaged buildings, downed power lines and fallen trees.

Phillips Highway between Butler Boulevard and Bowden Road is closed due to downed wires.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid that area if possible as crews wo*rked to clear the roads of debris and damage.

🌀 #ELSA UPDATE: These pics are from the Philips Highway area where a tornado took down power lines and tossed tin siding into lines this afternoon. If you see downed lines, they could still be electrified ⚡. Do not approach and dial 911. (Pics available for media use) pic.twitter.com/jlh9dkQzyY — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) July 7, 2021

First Coast News is also seeing reports of major damage in an RV Park in Kings Bay Base. There are reports of downed power lines and trees, as well as damage to buildings.

Residents in the area received an alert to shelter in place for their safety.

It is not known if this damage is from a tornado. However, the NWS said the tornado warned storm did pass through the area.

Damage near Kings Bay Base in SE GA from tornado warned storm. Camden county is now clear of the warning as the storm has moved north, but the warning continues in Glynn, Wayne counties. Be careful and stay inside even if you're no longer under a tornado warning. #gawx https://t.co/JPPbaphz8j — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

While it is unclear if anyone has been injured by the tornado in Jacksonville, at least one person is confirmed dead after a tree fell onto two cars on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Ortega area.

Other areas of the city were hit by heavy rain, raising flooding concerns in flood-prone areas.

Some people in the city also spotted a waterspout on the St. Johns River.

Mayor Lenny Curry announced he will hold a press conference at 8 p.m. along with JSO, JEA and JFRD.

I will hold a news briefing with Jax Fire and Rescue, Jax Sheriff, JEA and Emergency ops @thejfrd, @jso, @jea @jaxready at 8 p.m. tonight at 6130 Bowdendale Rd. Re: damage from TS Elsa. Media please bring microphone stands and rain gear. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 7, 2021